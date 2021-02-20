Snow alert dropped
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn dropped the level 1 snow alert on Fridayat 12:30 p.m.
Rosenboom has hiring event
Rosenboom, 1032 S. Maple St., is having a hiring event on Tuesday from 2-6 p.m.
BG committee of whole continues ‘historic’ conversation
The committee of the whole of Bowling Green Council will hold a public hearing on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss the proposed historic preservation ordinance.
This is a work session and no public input will be heard.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
BG utilities meeting canceled
Monday’s Bowling Green Public Utilities Board meeting has been canceled due to a lack of official business.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is March 8 in council chambers, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Historic Preservation Commission meets Friday
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The meeting can be attended in-person or viewed live at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
For more information about the meeting or participation, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Wind chill temperatures near or below zero area possible tonight into early Sunday morning.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -9. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -3. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Snow showers likely before 11 p.m., then rain and snow showers. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 34. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 38. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 34.