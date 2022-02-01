Wood County reaches 30,000 mark for COVID cases
Since Thursday, there have been 172 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
There was one hospitalization and no deaths.
There have been 30,214 coronavirus cases total in Wood County since March 2020.
There have been 309 deaths. There have been 1,114 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the Wood County Health Department, there have been 1,331 total new cases in the last seven days. The cases per 1,000 for the last seven days are 1,071.
Statewide, there are 2,580,405 confirmed cases and 33,071 confirmed deaths.
BG’s food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month. Remain in vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
If there is a Level 3 snow emergency declared for Wood County, the food distribution will be canceled.
Call First United Methodist Church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
NIOT meets virtually on Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown (acbrown@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org)
Births
Serenity Malinowski and Lucas Marshall, a son, Jan. 27, Wood County Hospital.
Rosa and Ryan Minnick, a daughter, Jan. 30, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Confidence continues to increase that a long-duration winter storm will impact the region Wednesday through early Friday morning. Precipitation is expected to start as mainly rain tonight into Wednesday. Rain will change to a wintry mix and/or snow Wednesday afternoon and especially Wednesday night. The heaviest precipitation will likely occur on Thursday with significant accumulations possible.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain before 9 a.m., then rain and snow between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m. High near 37. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Snow at night with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Extended: Snow on Thursday. High near 25. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Snow likely before 1 a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 12. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 16. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around -3. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 17. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 7. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 28.
Correction
On January 28, 2022 case number 2022LF0008 was inadvertently listed in a Legal Notice for the Wood County Common Pleas Court, Wood County, Ohio. Case number 2022LF0008 was dismissed January 27, 2022.