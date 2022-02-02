Read Sentinel for free online
Through the winter storm, the online Sentinel-Tribune paywall will be down.
Visit sent-trib.com to read the latest news. Follow the Sentinel-Tribune on social media for breaking news, too.
BG schools will close until Monday
Bowling Green City Schools will be closed the rest of the week, due to the expected winter storm.
All practices, games and events are canceled for today and Thursday.
“We will make a determination on Thursday afternoon in regards to Friday evening and weekend events,” Superintendent Francis Scruci said in a Tuesday email.
“I am making this call today in order to allow parents enough time to make plans in regards to what is best for their family. Weather typically is not a certainty but having watched the different weather models for the past several days and information that we have received from the Emergency Management of Wood County, this is an inevitable winter storm. The safety of our students, and staff is always our priority and therefore we will be closed.”
BG declares snow emergency in advance of winter storm
A snow emergency for the city has been declared in advance of the winter storm. This snow emergency is effective at 9 this morning.
Vehicles must be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs within two (2) hours of this emergency declaration, by 11 a.m. Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed and/or issued a citation.
Snow streets are marked with blue and white signs. A full list can also be found at https://www.bgohio.org/480/Snow-Streets-Snow-Emergencies
Those who do not live on snow streets are also asked to remove vehicles from the street whenever possible. Doing so helps crews remove snow along the roads quickly and safely.
Weston Township organizes for 2022
WESTON — The Weston Township Board of Trustees reorganized for 2022 on Jan. 10.
The board elected Randy Tolles as chairman, Jacob Brown as vice chairman and Shad Kendall serves as the third trustee.
Jodie Domer serves as fiscal officer. Ken Taylor serves as the zoning inspector.
The township meetings have been set for the second Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of the April meeting which will be held on the first Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The meetings will be held at the Township Building at 14024 Van Tassel Road.
For more information visit www.woodcountytownships.com/weston.html.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. North winds at 15 to 25 mph will cause blowing and drifting. Visibility will be significantly reduced. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon through Thursday. Snowfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour at times.
Tonight: Low around 21. North wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Thursday: The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow. High near 23. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. A chance of snow at night, mainly before 1 a.m. Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 16. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around -2. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 15. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 4. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 27. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 24.