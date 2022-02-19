Church offers drive-thru meal Tuesday
In response to increased local needs and the rising presence of food insecurity around our county, Trinity United Methodist Church of Bowling Green, 200 N. Summit St., is embarking on a “mission year” to serve the community.
The church’s first ministry, a free community meal, will be Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. This meal will be distributed via a drive-thru in the alley behind the church. Enter via the Court Street side and pull up to the maroon awning. Participants are invited to place an order and share prayer concerns.
Volunteers will bring out a hot meal.
Perrysburg mayor talks ‘state of the city’
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Mayor Tom Mackin on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a presentation on the state of the city.
Mackin grew up in Avon Lake, the fifth of nine children. After graduating from Avon Lake High School, he attended Muskingum College. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in accounting, with minors in economics and communication. He is an honor graduate of the University of Toledo, College of Law. He was in private practice for 25 years, until 2015, when he joined the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority as its chief legal officer. Mackin is a member of the Ohio, Toledo and American Bar Associations.
Mackin became a member of Perrysburg’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee in 1998 and was appointed to fill a vacant Perrysburg Council seat that same year. He won his first election the following year and was reelected to council four times. While on council, he also represented Perrysburg on the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Government, serving on its executive committee and board of trustees. He now serves on its board of trustees.
For more information visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
This presentation will be in-person and held in the Way Library lower-level meeting rooms. Masks are required. Registration is not required.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio needs volunteers
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is building its volunteer team in Wood, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Monroe counties. Volunteers have the opportunity to work closely with hospice staff to improve the quality of life for patients and families through a variety of tasks.
The current need is for volunteers who are willing to visit patients in their homes or at nursing homes throughout the area. These volunteers provide companionship for patients and respite for caregivers.
Free training is provided. Learn more about the volunteer program and apply at www.hospicenwo.org.
Birth
Erica and Zach Aurand, a son, Feb. 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -2. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 50. Rain, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Rain on Tuesday. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of rain before 1 a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 28.