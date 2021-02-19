Long-term care cases hold steady
There have been 11,291 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 23 since Tuesday.
There have been 190 deaths, which is a decrease of two; the health department stated that two of the total deaths have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
There are 77 active cases; this is a decrease of 13 since Tuesday.
There have been 555 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,390 males and 5,901 females.
There have been 90 men and 100 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 36 in their 80s, 21 in their 70s, five in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, 15 were in their 90s, 36 were in their 80s, 23 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 was 5,150 with 99.8% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 450; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 2,200; health department, 1,300; and Wood County Hospital, 500.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 16,333 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 12.49% of the population. The number was 15,955 on Tuesday.
Statewide, there have been 1,369,627 vaccines started, affecting 11.72% of the population.
A note on the state website said that due to a technical issue, there was a delay in the normal time that vaccine numbers were updated on Wednesday. As a result, the cumulative number is higher.
There are 12 zip codes with active coronavirus cases.
There are 26-30 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in Northwood. There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Fostoria, Jerry City, Millbury, Pemberville, Rossford, Rudolph, Walbridge and Wayne.
There have been 29 impacts to local schools for the week of Feb. 8, compared to 20 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (five students, five staff), Eastwood (three students, zero staff), Elmwood (zero students, one staff), Lake (two students, zero staff), Otsego (zero students, one staff) Penta Career Center (two students, zero staff), Perrysburg (8 students, one staff) and Rossford (zero students, one staff).
There have been 864 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is the same as last week.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 228 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 174 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 348 cases over the past two weeks.
Identity not yet released for man killed in fire
The identity of a man who died in a morning fire last week has not been released.
The Wood County Coroner’s Office said this morning that they have not yet released the name and it was unknown when the name would be known.
The man died in a Feb. 12 fire at the intersection of Brim and Hannah roads, northwest of Bowling Green.
Washington Township Fire Chief Bill Gase said the one-story residential house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
The state fire marshal is investigating.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Sub zero wind chills are expected across the area tonight and Saturday night. The coldest wind chills are expected Friday night along and south of a Toledo to Wooster line, with wind chills as low as 12 degrees below zero.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow before 10. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -7. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 8.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 32. Snow showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 37.