County has 255 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 30,969 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
This is an increase 255 since Feb. 3, according to the Wood County Health Department.
The cases per 100,000 over the last seven days are 194.93. The average cases per day is 36.43.
There have been 331 deaths. There have been seven new deaths since last week.
There have been 1,098 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 29,902 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 58 in Bowling Green and 92 in Perrysburg.
There are 17 in Northwood, 14 in the Bowling Green State University zip code and 11 in North Baltimore.
Statewide, there are 2,6640,201 confirmed cases and 35,372 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting 21 cases from Feb. 9-15. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
That includes 14 students, five faculty and two staff.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 662 since Jan. 10.
Threat reported at Otsego
TONTOGANY — Otsego Local Schools officials were made aware of a situation involving a junior high student who made remarks about student safety, according to an email to the community sent out by Superintendent Adam Koch on Wednesday afternoon.
After receiving word of the comments made, school administrators and deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office immediately took action to verify the threat and to ensure the safety of students and staff, Koch said.
“Students who make comments about hurting others will not be tolerated at Otsego,” he said. “At no point in time, were our students in any danger today. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. We treat every threat and all remarks seriously and there are consequences for making threatening remarks against the school.”
BG trash schedule changes due to holiday
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
This is the refuse schedule for next week:
Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday.
Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday.
Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday.
Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday.
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the public works department at 419-354-6227.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Maumee River at Waterville. Minor flooding is expected. The river is expected to rise above flood state this afternoon to a crest of 12.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood state early Monday morning. Flood stage is 11 feet.
Tonight: A chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -2. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 11.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 43. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 45. A chance of rain showers before 11 p,m,, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then rain showers after 1 a.m. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely Tuesday. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of rain and snow at night. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 29.