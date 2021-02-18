Snow emergencies canceled
The snow emergency for the City of Bowling Green was canceled at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Wood County level 1 snow alert was also lifted Wednesday morning.
Fish fry is Friday in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 will have its monthly fish fry Friday from 5-7 p.m. or sold out. The cost is $10 per meal and this is carryout only.
County park board holds Friday meeting
The Wood County Park District board will hold a board planning meeting to plan for upcoming year and discuss various ideas for the upcoming year in regards to board involvement.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday in the Nature Center at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. No votes will be taken at this meeting.
Whiskey tasting benefits Black Swamp Players
On March 13, the Black Swamp Players will host a whiskey tasting at 115 E. Oak St. The event begins at 7 p.m. and runs about 90 minutes.
Featuring whiskey ambassador Elliot MacFarlane, the tasting will showcase five Irish whiskies, accompanied by light snacks. Tickets are $50. No tickets will be sold at the door.
MacFarlane is well known for his knowledge of whiskey provenance and lore; he’ll present the background of the featured spirits, as well as historical points of the art of distillation.
Distancing will be observed; serving will be contactless with pre-set tables; masks required for attendees unless seated. Must be 21+ to attend.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Tuesday’s meeting was canceled, due to the inclement weather.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
Quarterly investor grant applications due
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce reminds investors that the quarterly investor grant applications are due by March 31.
The grants are available to all Investors in good standing at the chamber, and the application is available online. The quarterly investor grant provides a chamber investor up to $1,000 earmarked for employee training programs for human resources, technology and management, towards the purchase of business-related equipment, or applied towards the off-set of a Bowling Green State University/Owens Community College student internship. One grant per calendar year per quarter will be awarded.
Applicants must submit a brief four-question summary of how the funds will be utilized, what positive impact it will have on their business, and once awarded, a follow-up report must be submitted to the chamber within 12 months of receiving the grant. Quarterly Investor Grant applicants should visit http://www.bgchamber.net/applications and complete the required paperwork to submit before March 31 via email director@bgchamber.net or they can drop off completed applications to the chamber office during business hours at 217 S. Church St., Four Corners Center.
Birth
Kassandra Kleman and Carl Pargo, a daughter, Feb. 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Another low pressure is expected to bring accumulating snowfall across the area today into Friday. Wind chill values overnight will continue to be in the single digits,with possible sub-zero wind chills Friday night.
Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind around 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 5.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 17. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 7. A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 34. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny at night, with a high near 37.