Pemberville has ‘serious water break’
PEMBERVILLE — Due to a serious water break at the intersection of Main Street and Ohio 105, the water was turned off early Wednesday morning.
After the break is repaired and water restored, residents will need to boil the water until boil advisory signs are lifted, said Mayor Carol Bailey in a Tuesday social media post.
Perch served at post
A lake perch dinner will be served Friday from 4:40-7 p.m. at VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St.
The includes perch, potato, baked beans, roll and sugar cookie.
The cost is $12.
Birth
Kennedy and Brooks Elder, a daughter, Feb. 14, Wood County Hospital
Forecast
Hazardous weather alert: A wintry mix of precipitation is expected this afternoon into the evening, then becoming all snow by midnight. Light accumulations of sleet and ice area possible. A winter weather advisory may be needed.
Tonight: Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 9 p.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 9pm and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Low around 12. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 26. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 18. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 46. Breezy. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Partly sunny on Monday, with a high near 48. Showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Tuesday. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.