Public dinner in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church carryout dinner will be Saturday from 4 p.m. until sold out.
The menu is roast beef, baked potato, carrots, homemade applesauce, roll and homemade desserts. The donation is $10. Curbside pickup will be on Maple Street.
Eastwood Key Club members, who donate their time to the dinner, have a project called Brush of Kindness. If you wish to participate, donate a new hairbrush when picking up your dinner. The brushes will be donated to local hospitals to give to patients.
Learn about local records search
The Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Wood County Senior Center, Room 124, 140 S. Grove St.
The public is welcome. The brief business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Donna Foster, vital statistics registrar of the Wood County Health Department will present the program Local Records Search.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Warmer temperatures will result in snow melt into Thursday. This snow melt combined with locally heavy rain Thursday could lead to flooding of rivers and creeks across the area. Measurable snow moves into the area Thursday night into Friday. Specific amounts will come later in the week as models become consistent with the track of this strong area of low pressure.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain before 8 a.m., then snow, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation between 1 and 2 inches possible. Rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 27. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 32. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 21. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 44. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny on Presidents Day, with a high near 50.
Correction
No hearings on BG rescue funds
A story in Tuesday’s paper incorrectly stated there would be hearings on how Bowling Green should spend federal rescue money. There are no hearings. Suggestions may be made online