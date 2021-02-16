Sentinel paywall down today
The Sentinel-Tribune paywall is down today due to the inclement weather.
Read today’s e-edition at sent-trib.com and other online stories today without a subscription.
Wood County vaccines postponed
The Wood County Health Department is moving scheduled Tuesday vaccinations to Wednesday.
“Vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday with Wood County Health Department are being moved to Wednesday at the same time. Those who scheduled appointments for Tuesday do not need to reschedule and can show up at the same time on Wednesday,” the health department said in a social media statement Monday.
Wood County statistics were not updated on Monday, due to the Presidents Day holiday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 15,742 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 12.02% of the population. The number was 13,194 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 1,307,563 vaccines started, affecting 11.19% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 812,300 confirmed cases and 13,945 confirmed deaths.
Bowling Green under snow emergency
Safety Director Lori Tretter declared a snow emergency for the City of Bowling Green effective on Monday that went into effect at noon.
Vehicles must be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs. Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed and/or issued a citation.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — Wayne food distribution will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Birth
Juliana and Dario Sagastume, a daughter, Feb. 11, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. There will be heavy snow, with 8-12 inches expected. Northeast winds will becoming gusty, up to 25 mph possible, which may cause blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills as cold as the single digits to near zero degrees are expected.
There is the potential for another storm system which may bring another round of wintry weather, possibly accumulating snowfall Thursday into Friday. Forecast confidence on any amounts and impacts were low as of Monday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. East wind 3 to 7 mph. A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Snow showers likely Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Snow showers likely at night, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 24. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 7. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 21. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 13. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 32.