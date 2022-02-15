BGSU to hold annual Presidents Day Open House
High school seniors and their families are invited to explore Bowling Green State University during the annual Presidents Day Open House from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday.
Hosted on a day when classes are in session, high school seniors will be able to choose from a wide range of in-person activities, including academic department visits, presentations, lab experiences and residence hall tours. Among the areas featured this year will be the BGSU School of Nursing, BGSU Flight Center and the Schmidthorst College of Business.
Students and their families will have the chance to see all that the University has to offer through guided campus tours with current BGSU students.
BGSU admissions counselors will also be on hand to help with next steps, including housing applications and orientation reservations.
For more information and to register for the free BGSU Presidents Day Open House, visit BGSU.edu.
BGSU requires face coverings.
Food distributed for Wayne area
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Kiwanis Club continues teacher honors
Bowling Green High School music teacher Beth Vaughn is the honoree and speaker at Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis noon luncheon at the Bowling Green Senior Center. February is the BG Kiwanis Club Inspirational Educator month.
Vaughn has taught choir at Bowling Green High School and directed the choir for eight years.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Warmer temperatures will result in snow melt Wednesday into Thursday. This snow melt combined with locally heavy rain Thursday could lead to flooding of rivers and creeks across the area. Measurable snow moves into the area Thursday night into Friday. Specific amounts will come later in the week as models become consistent with the track of this strong area of low pressure.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East wind 9 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Showers at night, mainly after 1 a. m. Low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers on Thursday. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 90%. A chance of rain showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 26. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Breezy. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 34. Breezy. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 18. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 39.
Correction
BG historic preservation group meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, third floor conference room, 304 N. Church St. An incorrect date was published on Saturday.