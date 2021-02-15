Northwood police make arrests in homicide
NORTHWOOD — Two Toledo residents have been arrested for murder.
On Thursday, the Northwood Police Department members were assisted by the Toledo Police Department in taking into custody two individuals in Toledo.
Jerron J. Bryant, 19, and a 15-year-old female, both from Toledo, were charged with murder. The investigation is still ongoing, and any information from the public is welcome.
At about 9 p.m. Feb. 5, Northwood police responded to a shots fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites. Officers found Eddie L. Phillips II, 37, dead.
Northwood police, on social media, said that public participation led to the identification and subsequent apprehension of the culprits. The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office also assisted.
Due to the ongoing prosecution of this case, no further questions will be answered at this time, the department stated.
Virtual gypsy moth treatment open houses is Tuesday
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Agriculture is hosting a series of virtual public informational meetings regarding upcoming gypsy moth treatments.
Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on leaves, weakening trees and shrubs and potentially killing them. The treatments are not harmful to humans, animals, honey bees, or plants.
General and region-specific information will be discussed at each meeting. Any member of the public is welcome to attend any meeting.
The Wood, Auglaize and Hancock counties seminar is Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The link is at
https://agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/plant-health/news-and-events/02-16-21-gypsy-moth-public-meeting
Those unable to attend an open house but would like to make a public comment, can e-mail plantpest@agri.ohio.gov
Girl Scouts have a hut to call home for cookie sales
PERRYSBURG – Levis Commons and Girl Scouts of Western Ohio have teamed up for the annual cookie sales.
The girls will spend most of February and March at Levis Commons selling Girl Scout Cookies to the general public. For 2021, Levis Commons is bringing back their very own place to call home on property – it’s a custom-built Cookie Hut to house their cookie sales operation at Levis Commons.
Facial coverings and social distancing best practices guidelines should be observed.
The Girl Scouts can be found in the Cookie Hut between Shimmery Belle Boutique and AT&T from starting Friday through March 14 on weeknights, Monday-Thursdays from 4-7 p.m., Fridays from 4-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays noon-5 p.m. Cookie sales directly benefit the Girl Scouts organization.
Bid on snow persons in N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — Linda Albright’s creation with the snow scene was the winner of the Snow People Contest sponsored by the library.
More than $650 was collected for the Downtown Christmas Light fund.
There will now be a silent auction of the snow people to continue to benefit the fund. The starting bid for each snow person is $10 with an increased bid in dollar increments. Each bidder gets an auction number to put with their bid on the Snow Person’s sheet.
Come in or call the library (419-257-3621) with a bid. The bidding will run until the end of business on Feb. 22.
This is a chance to get a cute snow person for the porch or yard while helping light up downtown for the holidays. All the snow people are on display inside the North Baltimore Public Library.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A winter weather advisory in effect now until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Snow is expected with accumulations of 5-8 inches. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commutes today and Tuesday. Two rounds of snow are expected across the area with one this morning and a second round tonight into Tuesday morning. The first round of snow today will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow. The second round of snow tonight will be heavier with 2 to 4 inches of snow. Total snowfall by Tuesday morning will be in the range of 5-8 inches in advisory areas. Cold temperatures with highs in the teens to lower 20s and lows in the teens to single digits along with northerly winds to 10 mph may allow for wind chills to drop to the single digits or near zero across the region.
Today: Snow, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 17. Wind chill values as low as -4. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight: Snow. Low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. North wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 2.
Extended: Partly sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 20. A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Snow showers likely Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Snow showers likely at night, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 25. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 7. Mostly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 22.