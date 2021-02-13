BG school board invites public to participate in virtual meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
There will be opportunity for public participation. Participants will need to register in advance of the meeting and no later than noon on Tuesday at: https://forms.gle/hyjEyHCz29BayCAd9
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg.
Attendees should register their intention to participate in the public portion of the meeting by completing this form. Information to join the meeting on Zoom will be emailed to registered participants. The district will not be able to provide technical support to the public in advance of or during the meeting.
Participants must have their cameras on while in the meeting in order to be recognized by the presiding officer, and they must state their name and address.
There are two opportunities for the public to participate: the first to comment on items on the meeting agenda and a second opportunity near the end to comment on any school related topic. Each statement made by a participant shall be limited to three minutes.
Specific questions for board members, the superintendent or treasurer should be directed via email or phone to allow them to gather accurate information. Individual concerns about a specific situation or student should first be directed to the relevant teacher, principal, or school administrator. If the concern has not been adequately addressed, then contact the superintendent or directors. To protect employees’ rights to privacy, the board does not hear complaints or comments about specific employees in public session.
Sign language class offerings updated
The American Sign Language course offerings for fall semester have been updated at Bowling Green State University.
A proposed ASL Minor had been scrapped and the full-time faculty member teaching the advanced courses has had her contract non-renewed.
A petition with more than 25,000 signatures to retain the offerings was started by a group of BGSU students.
“Bowling Green State University plans to offer all American Sign Language courses this fall (ASL I, II, III, IV) because we want to serve and educate students who are interested in these classes, including offering some students another option to fulfill a language requirement. In addition, COVID-19 has taught us so much, including how we offer our courses. We will continue to pursue other partnership opportunities for teaching,” university spokesperson Michael Bratton said.
A previous email sent earlier in the week to faculty and students from Provost Joe Whitehead indicated only that ASL III and IV would be offered.
Bratton also noted that there is no ASL program, just academic courses.
Boil advisory lifted for McClure
McCLURE — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has lifted the boil advisory for the village and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to Ohio 65, and all district customers on Route 65 in Henry County.
The water samples confirm the water is safe to drink and boiling is no longer necessary.
The WaterShed locations in McClure, 2926 U.S. 6 and 19963 Otsego Pike, will continue to offer free water through the weekend.
Custar Council will meet Wednesday
CUSTAR — The village council meeting originally set for Feb. 10 has been rescheduled for Feb. 17 at the legion hall at 7:30 p.m.
Port authority meets Tuesday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
Appelhans reappointed to state board
Kent J. Appelhans of Pemberville has been reappointed to the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services for a term that began Jan. 29 and ends Nov. 12, 2023.
Appelhans, who is the chair, is owner/operator of a private EMS Service. He was nominated by the Ohio Ambulance and Medical Transportation Association.
Gov. Mike DeWine made the appointment.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Today through Thursday, wind chill temperatures may reach near or below zero Sunday night into Monday.Widespread snowfall accumulation is expected Monday into Tuesday as a low pressure moves northeast through the Ohio River Valley.
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers likely before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow between 7 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 19. North wind around 6 mph. A slight chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of snow on Presidents Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Snow likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 9. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 6. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 22. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow on Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.