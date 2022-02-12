Dunbridge Road closes for utility work
South Dunbridge Road, between Wooster Street and Napoleon Road, will close to through traffic from Thursday-March 4.
This closure is required for the installation of utility lines. Local traffic to and from the Bowling Green Municipal Court and the county facility will be maintained from the south via Napoleon or Gypsy Lane Road.
Dates of this closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather and the progress of work.
Drop in for drumming
There will be two drop-in drum circle events this month at the Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation 20189 N. Dixie Hwy.
The event on Sunday from 5-6 p.m. will be hosted by Deek Hermes.
Join Lynn Israel on Feb. 27 from 5-6 p.m.
Hermes enjoys helping newer drummers gain skills, while also encouraging talented drummers to shine. Israel encourages a jam session approach with minimal leadership.
Masks are required.
All ages are welcome. No drum is necessary.
BG historic preservation group meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, third floor conference room, 304 N. Church St. For more information, call 419-354-6218.
BG Council, plan commission get zoning update
The planning, zoning and economic development committee of Bowling Green Council and the planning commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Veterans Building located in the City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave.
Council and the planning commission will hear an update from ZoneCo regarding the city’s zoning code.
The meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Apply for Buckeye Boys, Girls State
The Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 and the Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary Unit 45 will begin interviewing candidates for the 2022 American Legion Buckeye Boys State and the 2022 American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State.
The Boys State and Girls State programs are part of a national educational program for high school juniors to learn about and set up a working state government.
Interviews will begin in late February. Juniors from the Bowling Green City Schools district who are home schooled or attend private schools are also eligible for consideration. Home schooled and privately schooled students should contact David and Jane Ridenour at 419-352-5054 (or e-mail David at djride@dacor.org for Boys State; Jane at prezjane@yahoo.com for Girls State) for more information.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of snow before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 26. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 15. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 48. Showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers on Thursday. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.