Wood County has six more deaths
There have been 11,129 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 74 since Monday.
There have been 167 deaths, which is an increase of six. Four of the six deaths are from prior months. This is related to the Ohio Department of Health announcement on Wednesday that there were 4,000 unreported COVID-19 deaths.
There are 129 active cases; this is a decrease of 28 since Monday.
There have been 548 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,317 males and 5,812 females.
There have been 78 men and 89 women who have died. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 28 were in their 90s, 31 in their 80s, 19 in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, 12 were in their 90s, 34 were in their 80s, 17 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 50s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 was 4,150 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 300; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 450; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 1,600; health department, 1,100; and Wood County Hospital, 400.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 13,194 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 10% of the population. The number was 12,389 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 1,161,056 vaccines started, affecting 10% of the population.
There are 18 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases; it was 16 last week.
There are 36-40 active cases in Bowling Green and 41-45 active cases in Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in Rossford. There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Pemberville, Risingsun, Rudolph, Tontogany, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
There have been 20 impacts to local schools for the week of Feb. 1, compared to 59 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (zero students, one staff), Northwood (one student, zero staff), Penta Career Center (two students, one staff), Perrysburg (12 students, two staff), Rossford (one student, zero staff) and Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, one staff).
There have been 864 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 860 last week.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 348 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 266 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 540 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 805,971 confirmed cases and 11,104 confirmed deaths.
Boil advisory still in effect; district offers water
McCLURE — Through today at noon, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued a boil advisory for the village and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to Ohio 65, and all district customers on Route 65 in Henry County.
This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break caused by cold weather. The leak occurred on CR P at Route 65 at approximately midnight Wednesday. Repairs are complete. While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 customers in eastern Henry County.
Water service to the WaterShed in McClure, 2926 Route 6, is now restored. The district is offering free water for residents impacted by the boil advisory at the McClure and 19963 Otsego Pike WaterShed locations through the weekend.
Those under a boil advisory should not consume water without boiling it first. Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation. Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes and cool the water before consuming it. Instead of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
BG trash collection impacted by holiday
Bowling Green offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
Trash collection will be affected.
Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday; regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday; and Thursday collection will be moved to Friday.
Any questions can be directed to the public work department at 419-354-6227.
BG Council holds hearing on historic preservation
The community improvement committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., regarding proposed ordinance 8878 concerning historic preservation.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings. Those wanting to address Council regarding this specific public hearing may do so either by email to councilclerk@bgohio.org or in person at the hearing. If appearing in person, be aware that social distancing guidelines will be adhered to in regards to the number of people permitted in the council chamber at one time.
BG Bicycle Safety Commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s February meeting will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meeting may be viewed by the public via the city’s YouTube Channel; bgohio.org/meetings. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Fallen Timbers Lane bridge rehabilitation closure delayed
MAUMEE — On Feb, 22, the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin a three-month bridge closure of Fallen Timbers Lane over U.S. 24 for a bridge rehabilitation project.
The project had been scheduled to start Monday.
The rehabilitation includes bridge deck replacement, substructure rehabilitation, raising the vertical profile over Route 24, and all associated approach work.
While the Fallen Timbers Lane bridge over Route 24 will be closed for bridge replacement, the ramps will remain open.
Detours are southbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Westbound Route 24 to Ohio 64 to eastbound Route 24 and northbound Fallen Timbers Lane: Eastbound Route 24 to northbound Interstate 475/U.S. 23 to westbound Route 24.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 14. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 3. Mostly cloudy on Presidents Day, with a high near 16. Snow showers likely at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of snow showers on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 10. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 22.
Correction
Cocoon will use grant for laptop
A headline in Wednesday’s newspaper incorrectly stated that the Cocoon would use a Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce grant for hiring. The grant will be used to purchase a laptop.