County has 360 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 30,745 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
This is an increase 360 since Feb. 3, according to a Thursday update from the Wood County Health Department.
The cases per 100,000 over the last seven days are 275.19. The average cases per day is 51.43.
There have been 324 deaths. There have been no new deaths since last week.
There have been 1,104 hospitalizations since March 2020. There have been five since last week.
There are 28,851 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 108 in Bowling Green and 147 in Perrysburg.
There are 31 in Northwood, 27 in the Bowling Green State University zip code and 26 in Rossford.
Statewide, there are 2,625,551 confirmed cases and 34,592 confirmed deaths.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Southerly winds may gust as high as 40 mph on Friday.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy , with a high near 25. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph. A slight chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 21. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 7. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 25. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 15. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely on Thursday. Cloudy, with a high near 46.