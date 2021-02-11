Boil advisory issued for McClure, eastern Henry County
McCLURE — Through Friday at noon, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued a boil advisory for the village and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to Ohio 65, and all district customers on Route 65 in Henry County.
This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break caused by cold weather. The leak occurred on CR P at Route 65 at approximately midnight, Wednesday. Repairs are complete. While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 customers in eastern Henry County.
As a precaution, The WaterShed in McClure, 2926 U.S. 6, is out of service until further notice. The district is in the process of testing water samples from this location impacted by the water leak.
Those under a boil advisory should not consume water without boiling it first. Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation. Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes and cool the water before consuming it. Instead of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
BG chamber cancels awards dinner
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner that would traditionally have been held in January due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
The AMDA committee made a recommendation to the board of directors that in lieu of continuing to push the event date back, they would plan to recognize award winners at the Mid-Year Meeting and then again at the 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner and Awards.
“These decisions don’t come easily,” said chamber’s Executive Director Mary Hinkelman. “This event is something we look forward to so we can celebrate the many accomplishments of the year and the individuals we honor with the Athena, Zeus and Outstanding Citizens of the year. We look forward to holding this event at a time when we can all come together in a safe environment.”
The chamber is still encouraging nominations for the 2021 Athena, Zeus and Outstanding Citizens Awards. This has been a year that has made so many individuals stand out for their contributions to our community, Hinkelman said.
Details about these awards and nomination applications can be found at www.bgchamber.net/applications or at the chamber office 217 S. Church St.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of snow Saturday. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow before 1.am. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 14. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 3. Mostly cloudy on Presidents Day, with a high near 14. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of snow Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 9. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 22.