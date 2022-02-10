BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center.
Social distancing and face coverings are required.
Sheriff plans Super Bowl blitz on roads
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol over the Super Bowl weekend thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.
This blitz will start Sunday and continue through Monday, according to Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
Deputies will pay particular attention for violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding, all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, visit http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.
BG Transit offers reduced-fare ID cards to elderly, disabled riders
With a transit ID card, half-priced fares are available to persons aged 65 years or older, children (4-13 years of age) and those with disabilities.
For rides originating and ending within Bowling Green’s corporation limits, the general full-price fare (one way) is $4. For rides originating and/or ending outside the city limits, the general full-price fare is $4.50. BG Transit is fully accessible to persons with disabilities, and open to all.
Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 419-354-6203.
Rotarians hear about Lake Twp. police program
The Bowling Green Rotary Club’s guest speaker for Feb. 17 will be Ron Craig, with the Lake Township Police Department.
Craig will talk about the project he is working on to identify missing and exploited children.
The noon meeting will be held at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Birth
Dakota Ellison and Philip Sachs, a son, Feb. 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers between midnight and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 8.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 20. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 24. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 13. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.