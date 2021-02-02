Wood County records 10,839 cases
There have been 10,839 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 189 since Thursday.
There have been 158 deaths.
There are 238 active cases; this is a decrease of 43 since Thursday.
There have been 528 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,185 males and 5,654 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 10,393 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 7.94% of the population. The number was 8,604 on Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 853,965 vaccines started, affecting 7.31% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 783,158 confirmed cases and 10,000 confirmed deaths.
BG food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind around 7 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Extended: Snow showers likely after 1 p.m. Thursday, mixing with rain after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Rain and snow showers before 8 p.m., then rain showers between 8 and 11 p.m., then rain and snow showers after 11 p.m. Low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 28. Breezy. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 13. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 22. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 17. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 2. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 14.