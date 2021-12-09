BG teen arrested on several charges
A Bowling Green 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday on several charges after a dispute on Fairview Avenue.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 100 block of Fairview at 11:49 p.m. for patio vandalism. A vehicle was also reportedly vandalized with a bat.
After a brief chase, a teen was detained. He reportedly gave officers a fake name before being identified.
The teen was charged with criminal damaging, obstructing official business, falsification and underage under the influence of alcohol. He was also arrested on a probation warrant.
He was taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Strong gusty winds are possible behind a cold front Saturday afternoon and evening.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Friday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Extended: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 30. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 44. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 34. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 49. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 52. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 59.