BG loan fund committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet today at 3 at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider an application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
Historic preservation meeting set for Friday
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The meeting can be attended in-person or viewed live at www.bgohio.org/meetings. For more information, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Premier Bank temporarily curbs lobby service
As of Nov. 27, Premier Bank began serving customers at drive-up teller windows and in lobby through appointments as needed. All drive-thru locations will remain open normal business hours to assist customers. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs are suggested alternative options.
“While we have not received direct orders from government agencies or regulators, we have made the proactive decision to modify our lobby services to protect the health and safety of our team and those we serve. We continue to work closely with local health officials and follow state guidance to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of our clients, employees and communities,” said Gary Small, president.
Learn Libby, Hoopla and Flipster with library
Are you ready to dive into the world of borrowing digital material from the library, but not quite sure where to start? Join Information Services Assistant Coordinator Marnie Pratt via Google Meet on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. for a presentation that covers the basics of using library apps, including Libby, Hoopla and Flipster.
“The pandemic has pushed us all to do more things virtually, and that has certainly included how we read books and watch movies,” Pratt said. “For some people, though, this format is still very new, so we wanted to offer a basic overview to get them started.”
The library apps enable patrons to borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, and music. Those interested in attending the event should send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org for instructions on joining the presentation. For more information about the event, call 419-352-5050.
237 cited for impaired driving during 6-State Trooper Project
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on impaired driving enforcement. During the project, 237 people in Ohio were cited for impaired driving.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well the Patrol. The initiative began on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to commit to safer roads by planning ahead, designating a sober driver and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 34.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 52. A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of rain showers before 3 a.m, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow showers on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 35.