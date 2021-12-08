Health board meets Thursday
There will be a regularly-scheduled Wood County Board of Health meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. Prior to the meeting, there will be standing meetings of the personnel and finance committees.
Birth
Breanna Instone and Brian Stoner, Bowling Green, a son, Dec. 7, McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. A slight chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended:
Showers likely Friday, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers at night. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 43. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 47. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 49.
Correction
Toledo man did not discharge firearm
A Tuesday story incorrectly reported Marquise Brown, 21, Toledo, had been indicted for discharging a firearm in a downtown parking lot on Oct. 2.
The incident remains under investigation.