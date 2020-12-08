Wood County tops 6,000 cases
There have been 6,010 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 329 since Friday.
There have been 114 deaths, which which is unchanged.
There are 488 active cases, which is an increase of seven.
There have been 353 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 2,891 males and 3,119 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 458,993 confirmed cases and 6,544 confirmed deaths. The state’s website said that the data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume.
Births
Allison and Dillon Flick, a daughter, Dec. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Krystal and Christopher Ennis, a son, Dec. 4, Wood County Hospital.
Mara Hughes, a daughter, Dec. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 47. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with a high near 50. A chance of showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 40.