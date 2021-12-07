County has 3 more deaths, 332 more cases
There have been 20,338 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 332 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 83 cases per day.
There have been 283 deaths, which is an increase of three.
There have been 904 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 11 since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 1,735,925 confirmed cases and 26,851 confirmed deaths.
Church offers drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.
The menu is pulled pork, veggies, fruit and cookies.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. First Christian is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Quantity is limited. Also, participants can choose from a variety of breads and pastries provided by the food pantry.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries.
For more information contact cnekilpatrick@outlook.com.
Art professor talks to Kiwanis Club
Erwin Redl, an artist and art professor is the guest speaker at Thursday’s noon Bowling Green Kiwanis meeting which will be held at the Juniper Brewing Company on South Main Street.
Redl is a native of Gfohl, Austria, and moved to New York in 1993. He joined the Bowling Green State University faculty in 2007 and maintains residences in New York City and Bowling Green.
He is an internationally recognized artist for his work with large-scale LED light installations.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 23.
Extended: A chance of showers Thursday after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 42.