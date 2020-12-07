BG chamber dinner, awards postponed
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce has postponed the annual meeting and awards dinner that would traditionally be held in January.
The chamber plans to reschedule this for May. The committee made the decision last week after consulting with Bowling Green State University about safety concerns in regard to the current pandemic. The dinner is annually held on campus.
“This event is our biggest gathering of the year and we hated the thought of reducing the number of guests and having to limit our activities,” said chamber Executive Director Mary Hinkelman. ”Our board of directors unanimously agreed that we should set a tentative date in May and re-evaluate the climate each month to determine whether or not things would be in a good enough place to move forward with planning.”
The awards dinner is the chamber’s opportunity to celebrate its investors, as well as honor the 2021 Outstanding Citizen recipients, Athena Award recipient and Zeus Award recipient. Investors are still encouraged to submit nominations for the awards. Details about these awards and nomination applications can be found on the website at www.bgchamber.net/applications or at the chamber office, 130 S. Main St.
Health board meets on Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will meet virtually on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Join via GoToMeeting using the link and details below.
Join from a computer, tablet or smartphone.
Dial in using a phone at 571-317-3122
Access Code: 775-630-309
BG Taxicab License Board meets
The Taxicab License Board will meet in Council Chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Thursday at 9 a.m. to review and consider taxi license renewals.
Records commission holds meeting
The Bowling Green Records Commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17. The meeting will be held in the city’s council chambers, which are located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve records retention schedules, changes to retention schedules, and applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records. The commission will also review and consider Certificates of Record Disposal (RC-3) forms.
Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the Woodville Township Fire station from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The carry-out, drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and syrup.
The breakfast is from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $7.50 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6.50 for children under age 12.
Welding program offered at BG Penta
A customized welding program will be held at Penta Career Center, 760 W. Newton Road, Jan. 11-15.
This 100-hour hands-on training will cover the basic instruction in ARC, Oxyacetylene cutting, intro to MIG welding and basic skills in gas tungsten ARC welding, as well as proper welds and types of welding joints.
Financial assistance is available. Call, text or email Leslie Head at 419-575-0109 or lhead@wcesc.org.
The average median wage is $40,589, according to a new release by Northwest State Community College. Earn certification in AWS, OSHA 10 and forklift training.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 44. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 32. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 47. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 47. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.