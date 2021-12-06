BG’s final leaf collection begins today
The final round of leaf collection will begin today in Bowling Green. Leaf collection is available for addresses that are eligible for city refuse/recycling collection and is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling collection schedule.
A map has been posted to the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) allowing residents to follow crews as they move through the city.
This will be the final leaf collection for 2021. Once the crews leave a street, they will not return.
Bowling Green residents may also take leaves to the drop-off site located behind the public works garage on Tarragon Drive off East Poe Road. Note that brush and branches are not accepted at the drop-off site.
Residents may also want to consider using a recycling mower to return shredded leaves to their yards. Grass clippings and finely chopped leaves add vital nutrients and organic matter to the lawn.
Mercy’s mobile mammography van visits area locations
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit delivers 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.
The unit will offer safe and easy screenings at locations throughout the 21 counties in Northwest Ohio, including:
Starbright Primary Care
28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg
Dec. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care, 1222 Pray Blvd.
Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
While screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, verify if Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider. For those who are uninsured or have high deductibles, there are financial assistance programs available. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.
Screenings are by appointment only; call 833-MAMM- VAN. To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm.
Taxicab board meets in BG
The Bowling Green Taxicab License Board will meet in council chambers, 304 N. Church St., on Thursday at 9 a.m. to review taxi driver application renewals for 2022 and new applicants.
BG Records Commission meets Dec. 16
The Bowling Green Records Commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16. The meeting will be held in the city’s conference room, that is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve records retention schedules, changes to retention schedules and applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records. The commission will also review and consider Certificates of Record Disposal (RC-3) forms. The commission will also elect officers for 2022.
Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the Woodville Township Fire station from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and syrup.
The cost is $8 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $7 for children under age 12.
Church offers free Christmas concert
MAUMEE — The community is invited to enjoy special musical Christmas offerings at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee.
The annual Christmas Concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The monthly recital series continues at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Both events are free and will be held in the church’s Sanctuary at 200 E. Broadway St..
The two-part Christmas concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. will feature church musicians and guest artists, with traditional Christmas performances utilizing organ, strings, handbells and a vocal ensemble to begin the concert. The second part features a performance of Andrew Peterson’s “Behold the Lamb of God,” a folk-style, Advent song-cycle. A reception of wassail punch and cookies will follow.
The monthly Afternoon Recital Series on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. will feature performances from area musicians Carolyn Anderson, soprano; Julia Gries, mezzo-soprano; Nick Kottman, tenor; and Lucas Lourenco, baritone, along with sing-alongs of classic carols. An informal reception will follow.
For more information, visit firstpresmaumee.org or call 419.893.0223.
13 killed on roads during holiday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – According to provisional statistics, 13 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday.
During the five-day reporting period, from Nov. 24 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 28, 13 people were killed in 10 fatal crashes. In 2020, there were 11 fatal crashes in which 11 people were killed.
Of the 13 killed, one was a pedestrian, four were not wearing a seat belt and three crashes involved impaired driving.
Troopers arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 147 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 669 safety belt and 106 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,822 motorists.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: West to southwest winds may gust up to 40 to 45 mph behind a cold front on Monday.
Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 34 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 5 to 8 mph. A chance of snow Tuesday, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 32. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 21. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. A chance of showers Friday. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Saturday. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.