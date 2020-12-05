Wood County has six coronavirus deaths this week
There have been 5,681 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 108 since Thursday.
There have been 114 deaths, which brings the total deaths this week to six. The latest death was a man in his 90s.
There are 403 active cases, which is an increase of seven.
There have been 342 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 2,743 males and 2,938 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 432,324 confirmed cases and 6,431 confirmed deaths. The state’s website said that the data is incomplete due to unprecedented volume.
Port authority meets Monday
Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the offices of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required, along with social distancing.
The board is expected to discuss the EDA grant for Deimling Road, a proposal from HDR Inc and the financing of Project TONS.
6-State Trooper Project to target impaired driving
COLUMBUS - The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness on impaired driving.
The project will run now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. The high-visibility campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Last year during the same 6-State initiative, the patrol arrested 219 drivers for OVI and educated motorists about the dangers of driving impaired.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Light west wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 25.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 36. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 43. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 44.