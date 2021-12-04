Brown presents program on women’s sports in Wood County
The Wood County Museum is offering December’s Virtual History Series program in partnership with the North Baltimore Public Library. The next free program will be available online on Thursday at noon via Zoom and is presented by Hal Brown, vice president, Wood County Historical Society.
Learn about the female athletes of Wood County long before the implementation of Title IX. This program goes over the early decades of the 20th century when there was a thriving interscholastic basketball program for girls in Ohio. In Wood County the township high schools were the main participants, but the larger schools in Bowling Green and Perrysburg sometimes fielded teams.
Contact the North Baltimore Public Library for Zoom Log-In information at 419-257-3621.
Questions can be directed to the museum at any time by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Strong west to southwest winds are possible behind a cold front on Monday. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are possible.
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 7 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Extended: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m. Monday, then a chance of rain showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Breezy. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 32. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 42. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 47.