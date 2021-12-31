County hits 300 deaths due to COVID
There have been 22,570 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 327 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 140.5 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 560.32.
There have been 300 deaths, which is an increase of three since Monday.
There have been 986 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of eight since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 251 in Bowling Green and 467 in Perrysburg.
There are 81 in Northwood, 59 in Walbridge and 54 in Rossford.
There are 44 cases in Millbury and 34 in North Baltimore.
There are 26 in Pemberville, 21 in Fostoria and 19 in Luckey.
Statewide, there are 1,995,497 confirmed cases and 28,780 confirmed deaths.
No newspaper on Saturday
Due to the New Year’s holiday, the Sentinel-Tribune will not be printing a newspaper Saturday.
There are additional comics in today’s newspaper.
Check the website, Facebook and Twitter for breaking news.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Human Relations Commission will meet on Jan. 7 at 8 a.m. in the Simpson Building banquet room, 1291 Conneaut Ave.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Widespread rain tonight into Saturday will bring a half to 1 inch of new rainfall across the area. This may lead to flooding for area rivers.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 7. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
New Year’s Day: Rain. High near 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Rain is expected before 10, then rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then snow showers likely after 1 a.m. Low around 26. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Extended: A chance of snow Sunday, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 16. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 27. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 22. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 40. A chance of rain and snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.