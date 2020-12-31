One more coronavirus death in Wood County
There have been 8,197 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 106 since Tuesday.
There have been 145 deaths, which which is an increase of one since Tuesday.
There are 347 active cases, an increase of 28.
There have been 451 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,939 males and 4,257 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 66 men and 79 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 26 were in their 90s, 28 in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, eight were in their 90s, 32 were in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, two in their 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 25 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 24 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 86-90 active cases in Bowling Green and 106-110 cases in Perrysburg. There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood and Rossford.
There are 11-15 active cases in North Baltimore, Wayne and Walbridge; 6-10 active cases in Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Millbury and Weston; and 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Deshler, Haskins, Hoytville, Jerry City, Luckey, Milton Center, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rudolph and Tontogany.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 15 impacts to local schools for the week of Dec. 30, compared to 53 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Bowling Green (two students, one staff), Elmwood (four students, one staff), Rossford (two students, zero staff) and St. Aloysius (two students, three staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 790 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 770 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 47 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 63 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 31 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, two residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 23 residents, 26 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 19 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 20 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, 12 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 25 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 26 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, 11 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, three resident, two staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, one resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, there have been 1,699 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 1.30% of the population. The number was 1,451 on Tuesday.
Statewide, there are 620,181 confirmed cases and 8,009 confirmed deaths.
No paper on Friday
Due to the New Year’s holiday, there will be no Sentinel-Tribune published on Friday.
There are extra comics in today’s newspaper.
Check the website, Twitter and Facebook for news updates.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338. Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 or stop by the post. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, dessert and a roll, for $9. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone.
Get a free curbside test
The Wood County Community Health Center will offer free curbside rapid coronavirus testing beginning Monday.
Call 419-354-9656 to schedule an appointment.
These free tests are available through a partnership with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office and the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, go to Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org and https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/
Sewer work planned for Lehman, Summit
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing Lehman Avenue, from South Summit Street to South Prospect Street on Monday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, South Summit, from Lehman to Gould Street, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The street will reopen overnight.
The closures are required to replace a sewer lateral. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Traffic fatalities down over holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Provisional statistics released Monday show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the two previous years.
There were 179 incidents in Wood County.
During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday at midnight until Sunday at 11:59 p.m., nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Sixty-six percent of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.
Troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of 137 percent compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.
Twelve people were killed in 2019, which ran from Dec. 23-25. In 2018, there were 11 people were killed; the reporting period ran from Dec. 21-25.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Christmas2020_PIO.pdf.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
New Year’s Day: Freezing rain and sleet likely, possibly mixed with rain showers before 1 p.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 1 and 2 p.m., then rain showers after 2 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 43. East wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Showers at night, mainly before 2am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 41. A chance of rain and snow showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Sunday.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 41.