Play bingo with Sentinel
Bingo cards will be published in the Sentinel-Tribune today.
Additional bingo cards can be picked up at Wood Haven, 1965 E. Gypsy Lane Road, or the Sentinel-Tribune office, 1616 E. Wooster St., #15, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Complete and official rules will be available online starting Monday at sent-trib.com. Hard copies of the rules can be picked up at the Sentinel-Tribune office during the duration of the contest. Numbers will be published daily in the Sentinel-Tribune Monday through March 26.
The first numbers will be in Monday’s e-edition.
Experience BGSU’s Winter Wonderland
The Bowling Green community is invited to join Bowling Green State University in celebration of the winter season.
On Jan. 15, from 9 a.m.-moon, the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, in front of University Hall, will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland full of free family-oriented events and activities.
The scene will be set with an outdoor iceless ice rink, polar express trackless train rides, warm and cozy fire tables, and twinkly lights. Activities will also include a Build-a-Bear workshop (limited availability), a gingerbread bounce house, a polar bear slide, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Winter themed family recreation games will be provided by the Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department.
This event is being sponsored by BGSU and is free. All activities will be held outdoors. Attendees should park on campus, in Parking Lot E, which is west of Thurstin Avenue, with entrances on Pike or Court streets.
Tree recycling begins Monday in BG
For locations served by city refuse and recycling collection, Christmas trees will be collected through a special one week collection in January.
This year’s collection will begin on Monday. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule.
Follow these guidelines:
· Trees should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. the Monday of the scheduled collection week.
· Remove all decorations, metal nails, lights and tree stands.
· Trees should not be left in bags.
Once crews complete a street, they will not return. Christmas trees are recycled into wood chips, which are available for resident use.
Custar Legion serves breakfast
CUSTAR — Custar American Legion Post 305, 9155 Custar Road, will host a breakfast Sunday from 8 a.m.-noon.
The meal is sponsored by the Sons of American Legion.
A donation will be accepted for the breakfast, which will include pancakes, French toast, eggs and sausage.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 for pick-up or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, a roll, dessert and drink for $10.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Showers likely at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers on New Year’s Day with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Snow likely at night, possibly mixed with rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow . Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 27. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 28. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 36.