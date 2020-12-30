Wood County has 8,091 cases, one more death
There have been 8,091 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 58 since Monday.
The health department had initially reported 7,724 cases on Monday, but later changed that to 8,033.
There have been 144 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 319 active cases.
There have been 448 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,898 males and 4,193 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 614,031 confirmed cases and 7,903 confirmed deaths.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 1,451 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 1.11% of the population.
Main, Wooster get traffic signal, pedestrian crossing upgrades
The Bowling Green Electric Division has completed the traffic signal and pedestrian crossing upgrades at Main and Wooster streets, which will improve traffic flow within the downtown and improve accessibility of the pedestrian crossings, according to a news release.
The upgrades include a camera detection system for improved traffic movement and battery back-ups for the traffic control cabinets which power and run the traffic signals so that during a power outage the traffic signals will continue to operate normally. The pedestrian crossing push buttons were also upgraded to include a touchless option and ADA improvements.
The new pedestrian crossing push buttons include an option for users to simply waive their hand in front of the button to activate the pedestrian countdown timer (rather than pushing the button).
They also include an audible tone that indicates when a pedestrian should “wait” and when it is safe to cross the road. Pedestrians will now be required to activate the crosswalk before receiving the “Walk” indicator to cross Main Street rather than simply waiting for the traffic signal light to automatically change the “Do Not Cross” indicator to the “Walk” indicator. If the pedestrian does not activate the crosswalk by pushing the button or waiving their hand in front of the button, they will not get the signal to cross the road.
Tontogany Council sets 2021 schedule
TONTOGANY — The village’s 2021 council meeting schedule has been established.
There will be no regular council meeting on Monday. The first council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall.
All subsequent regular council meetings are scheduled for the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the village hall, with the exception of Sept. 6, which will be canceled in observance of Labor Day.
Traffic fatalities down over holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Provisional statistics released Monday show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the two previous years.
There were 179 incidents in Wood County.
During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday at midnight until Sunday at 11:59 p.m., nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Sixty-six percent of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.
Troopers removed 142 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of 137 percent compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.
Twelve people were killed in 2019, which ran from Dec. 23-25. In 2018, there were 11 people were killed, which ran from Dec. 21-25.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Christmas2020_PIO.pdf.
BG tree recycling begins Monday
For locations served by Bowling Green city refuse and recycling collection, Christmas trees will be collected in a special one-week drive.
This year’s collection will begin on Monday. Collection is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling schedule.
Follow the guidelines below:
Trees should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday.
Remove all decorations, lights and tree stands.
Trees should not be left in bags.
Once crews complete a street, they will not return.
Trees are taken to the yard waste recycling facility operated by Wood County and ground into mulch in the spring.
Ohio agency announces nearly $14M in relief funds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Wood County agency received part of $ 13.8 million in state funds to to help mental health and addiction prevention and recovery support providers struggling with pandemic-related expenses and losses.
Parkcliffe Development received $73,500.
The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced the funding. Nearly 500 certified prevention providers, adult care facilities, peer-run organizations and recovery housing operators throughout Ohio will receive a portion of the state’s CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funding Continuum of Care Relief Payments.
“Our community partners continue to put forth a tremendous effort to care for some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “We are pleased to announce this funding as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure these organizations have the tools and resources needed to continue providing essential mental health and addiction care in these unprecedented times.”
The funds, which are part of the federal government’s $175 billion CARES Act, can be used to cover a variety of unexpected expenses incurred between March 1-Dec. 30.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy on New Year’s Eve, with a low around 28. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Rain showers on New Year’s Day, possibly mixed with snow showers and sleet, becoming all rain after 7am. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible. A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Cloudy on Saturday, with a high near 42. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 37. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 42.