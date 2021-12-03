County tops 20,000 coronavirus cases
There have been 20,006 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 388 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 97 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 363.87.
There have been 280 deaths, which is an increase of one since Monday.
There have been 893 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 20 since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 200 in Bowling Green and 262 in Perrysburg.
There are 39 each in Rossford and Walbridge and 38 in Northwood.
There are 36 in North Baltimore, 35 in Northwood and 24 in Millbury.
There are 18 in Pemberville and 16 in Luckey.
Statewide, there are 1,708,292 confirmed cases and 26,587 confirmed deaths.
Bus routes canceled for BG schools
Due to positive COVID tests within its transportation department, Bowling Green City Schools will not be able to provide transportation this afternoon for bus 15 and bus 25, according to an email sent Thursday night by Superintendent Francis Scruci.
This does not impact Penta Career Center students.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 for pick-up or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, a roll, dessert and drink for $9.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone.
Camera club meets at Way
PERRYSBURG — The TOPICS Camera Club will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the Way Public Library, 101 E Indiana Ave.. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit TOPICSCameraClub.com.
N. Baltimore board moves meeting
NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore board of education’s December meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday at 6 p.m.
BG Historic Preservation group meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 3rd floor conference room, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Extended: Showers likely after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 38. Breezy. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. A chance of snow Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Snow likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Rain and snow likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.