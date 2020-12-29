Wood County has 80 cases since Wednesday
There have been 7,724 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 80 since Wednesday. There had been no case reporting over the holiday.
There have been 143 deaths, which is no change.
There are 303 active cases; this is a decrease of 44.
There have been 433 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,723 males and 4,001 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 608,429 confirmed cases and 7,791 confirmed deaths.
Births
Julie and Trent Morelock, Walbridge, a son, Dec. 27, McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.
Amanda and Terry Cheney, a daughter, Dec. 27, Wood County Hospital.
Kristin and Michael Ebert, a daughter, Dec. 23, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 8 a.m., then rain showers. High near 46. South wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Rain showers before 2 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Thursday. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers on New Year’s Day, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%. A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 37. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 36.