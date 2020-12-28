State health releases Friday, Saturday numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio– The state’s two-day total of positive coronavirus cases was 11,018, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
This number captures reported positive cases from Dec. 25 and Saturday. The daily average for cases reported for the past seven days is 7,177 cases.
The data compiled by ODH also shows 20 deaths and 168 new hospitalizations were reported during this two-day period. The daily average for deaths reported for the past seven days is 64. The daily average for hospitalizations reported during the past seven days is 280.
More information on the overall numbers can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Toledo bar cited for violating health orders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Toledo bar was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, as a result of the lack of social distancing and curfew violations, according to a news release by the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
At 10 p.m. Saturday, agents observed more than 100 patrons inside Agenda Sports Bar, Toledo, not practicing social distancing. Patrons were standing, walking and dancing within close contact to one another while consuming alcohol. Agents could not make it through the establishment without maneuvering around or making contact with patrons. Patrons stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar. Agents observed very few people wearing masks.
Also cited was the Deck Lounge, Eastlake, for improper conduct – disorderly activities. Agents entered the establishment at 8:20 p.m. and observed approximately 60 people. The patrons were standing and walking freely about with alcoholic beverages. Facial coverings were not worn by bar staff or patrons. Patrons were closely congregated, making it difficult to move without coming into contact with one another. No physical barriers were in place. The establishment was cited in March for improper conduct.
Vybez Lounge, Eastlake, was cited for improper conduct disorderly activity. Agents and Eastlake police officers went to the location at 9:45 p.m. to deliver a citation stemming from a police case. Upon entering agents observed numerous patrons occupying consecutive seats at the bar with no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place. Patrons were permitted to stand, congregate and dance while consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents also issued a second citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity stemming from the Eastlake case on Dec. 20. On that date Eastlake Officers found the location to be fully operational with approximately 100 patrons inside at 10:50 p.m.
The Village Inn Bar, Utica, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, as a result of the lack of social distancing and curfew violations . Agents received a complaint from Utica police, who have been called to the establishment numerous times after 10 p.m. Agents entered the establishment at 10:45 p.m. and observed approximately 10 people not wearing masks and most of them were consuming or holding beers.
The above cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 11 to 16 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24.
Extended: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Wednesday, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers at night. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers on Thursday. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and sleet on New Year’s Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 34.