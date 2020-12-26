No-cost COVID-19 pop-up testing site in BG
A free coronavirus pop-up testing site available in Bowling Green on Wednesday between noon and 4 p.m. The testing site will be located at Wood County Fairgrounds, 900 W Poe Road.
Anyone can get a no-cost COVID-19 test at this event, which is a partnership between Wood County Health Department, City of Bowling Green, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health.
No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, go to https://sites.google.com/view/wchdohio-coronavirus and https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/?fbclid=IwAR1DIJDbRGH1j1vJ-_PZy_W_KRVnMQutjQyuZRgcBD6ff7vD4rSFTT_BQPc.
Recycle wrapping paper in BG
Wrapping paper may be recycled in Bowling Green’s curbside recycling program.
Wrapping paper (no foil), cards, and paper gift bags (take handles off) may be recycled in the blue curbside recycling container.
Ribbons, rope handles, foil-type wrapping, and cards with glitter are all detrimental to the recycling process, so please put these in the garbage. Consider using gift wrapping alternatives like blankets, baskets and reusable containers, a city news release suggested.
Check out the “What Goes Where” tool on Recycle Coach for locations accepting electronics, televisions and batteries.
‘Patrol blitz’ on through Friday
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol over the next week, thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. This blitz will continue through Friday.
Deputies will pay particular attention for violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding; all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, log onto to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.
Utilities meeting canceled
Monday’s Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting is set for Jan. 11 in council chambers in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 6 to 13 mph. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 31. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. A chance of rain and snow showers Wednesday. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of rain and snow showers on Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.