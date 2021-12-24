County has 7 more deaths, 332 new COVID cases
There have been 21,681 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 332 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 88 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 413.55.
There have been 297 deaths, which is an increase of seven since Monday.
There have been 977 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 21 since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 156 in Bowling Green and 263 in Perrysburg.
There are 35 cases in Rossford and 36 in North Baltimore.
There are 23 in Weston, 28 in Pemberville and 18 in Millbury.
Statewide, there are 1,896,577 confirmed cases and 28,277 confirmed deaths.
No newspaper on Saturday
Due to the Christmas holiday, the Sentinel-Tribune will not be printing a newspaper Saturday.
Rossford man arrested for having a firearm while intoxicated
A Rossford man has been arrested for driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm while intoxicated.
On Tuesday at 12:04 a.m., Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle in from of Carter Park.
Upon his approach, the officer observed a handgun sitting on the dashboard on the passenger side. The driver immediately told him he had a concealed carry permit for the gun and that was the only firearm in the vehicle.
The officer noted the driver, identified as Joseph Hill, 22, had watery eyes. He said he had consumed one beer more than an hour prior.
When Hill stepped out of his vehicle, the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and Hill was swaying slightly while standing. He fail all of the sobriety tests conducted on site.
He was cited for OVI, PAC (BAC 0.145), improper display of license plate and improper handling of firearms while intoxicated.
He was taken to jail and released Wednesday on an own recognizance bond.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Christmas Day: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 43. Rain showers likely before 8 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely until 1 a.m., then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers before 1 p m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 36. Chance of rain and snow is precipitation is 30%. On Tuesday, a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.