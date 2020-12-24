One more coronavirus death in Wood County
There have been 7,644 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 77 since Tuesday.
There have been 143 deaths, which which is an increase of one since Tuesday.
There are 347 active cases, a decrease of 19.
There have been 427 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,680 males and 3,964females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 65 men and 78 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 26 were in their 90s, 27 in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, eight were in their 90s, 31 were in their 80s, 14 in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 24 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, compared to 26 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 86-90 active cases in Bowling Green and 131-135 cases in Perrysburg. There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood.
There are 11-15 active cases in Pemberville, Rossford and Walbridge; 6-10 active cases in Grand Rapids, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore and Wayne; and 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Cygnet, Deshler, Fostoria, Haskins, Hoytville, Portage, Risingsun, Rudolph, Toledo and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 53 impacts to local schools for the week of Dec. 14, compared to 129 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Bowling Green (one student, two staff), Eastwood (8 students, three staff), Elmwood (three students, one staff), Lake (five students, four staff), Montessori School of Bowling Green (zero students, one staff), Northwood (zero students, three staff), Otsego (two students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (five students, three staff), Rossford (seven students, one staff), St. Aloysius (one student, zero staff) and St. Rose in Perrysburg (zero students, one staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 770 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 736 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 45 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 63 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 30 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, seven staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 23 residents, 26 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 19 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 18 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 10 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, 10 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 23 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 26 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, eight staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, three resident, two staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, one resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, four residents, three staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Statewide, there are 583,118 confirmed cases and 7,613 confirmed deaths.
No paper on Friday
Due to the Christmas holiday, there will be no Sentinel-Tribune published on Friday.
There are extra comics in today’s newspaper.
Check the website, Twitter and Facebook for news updates.
Vaccine shipment delayed
Due to a logistical issue with the distributor, the Wood County Health Department shipment of the coronavirus vaccine has been delayed until Thursday, according to a Wednesday news release.
The health department made arrangements with Toledo Lucas County Health Department to pick up vaccines to serve EMS responders who were both interested and available to be vaccinated on Wednesday.
The department has made arrangements with the other vaccine recipients in the county and will resume vaccine operations on Monday. The Christmas holiday is Friday.
“Even with the delay, we still anticipate being able to administer all planned vaccines by the middle of next week,” the news release stated. “We appreciate Toledo Lucas County Health Department’s willingness to help and will return the doses that we are borrowing early next week.”
Coroner’s report pending in Leontis death
The coroner’s report for the death of a Bowling Green councilman is still pending.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said he does not know if Neocles Leontis had a medical condition prior to the Dec. 8 fatal crash.
He said it is up to the Lucas County coroner to finish the report before he has any information.
The investigation remains open pending the coroner’s report, Wasylyshyn said.
According to the sheriff’s office accident report, Leontis was traveling south on Ohio 25 at 6:09 p.m. when his Ford Fusion went left of center and struck a Honda Pilot at an angle. Leontis continued in the northbound lanes of travel and struck a Ford F-150 nearly head-on.
Birth
Olivia and Michael Matthews, a daughter, Dec. 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Christmas Day: A chance of snow before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Breezy.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 39. A chance of snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of snow showers on Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 31.