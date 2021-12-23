Luminarias light the way in New Rochester
For the 41st year, the residents of New Rochester and members of St. Paul Lutheran Church invite the public to visit their community on Friday, Christmas Eve, to enjoy their 500 luminarias.
The luminarias is a Spanish/Mexican Christmas tradition of lighting the way for the Christ Child. The luminarias will be set out along the two roads coming into the community, as well as in front of St Paul Lutheran Church.
As in past years, the luminarias will be set out by over 20 volunteers from the town of New Rochester and St. Paul’s Church starting around 1 p.m. with the candles buring until after midnight.
New Rochester is located about five miles east of Bowling Green off U.S. 6. The luminarias can be seen glowing by looking north from Route 6 to Ohio 199.
