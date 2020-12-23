Seven more coronavirus deaths in Wood County, 77 additional cases
There have been 7,560 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 77 since Monday.
There have been 142 deaths, which is an increase of seven.
On its website, the health department said that this information is deaths occurred since Dec. 2.
Alex Aspacher, community outreach coordinator for the health department, said the seven deaths did not all occur on Monday.
“These are deaths that we became aware of yesterday,” he said. “These aren’t necessarily people who died within the last day or two.”
There are 366 active cases, which is a decrease of 27.
There have been 424 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,643 males and 3,917 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 576,802 confirmed cases and 7,530 confirmed deaths.
Perry Twp. Trustees meet
FOSTORIA — The Perry Township Trustees’ last meeting of 2020 will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the fire station, located at the corner of Baird and Oil Center roads.
Birth
Hannah and Grant Chamberlain, a daughter, Dec. 21, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Rain showers before 3 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 32. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Extended: A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. on Christmas Day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 32. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 38. A chance of snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain and snow showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.