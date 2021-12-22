Sheriff increases patrol during holidays
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn has announced that the Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol through Jan. 1 thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.
During the national blitz campaign “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over,” deputies will pay particular attention for violations, such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding — all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, log onto to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.woodcountysheriff.com or the Ohio Traffic Safety Office at http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.
Births
Jenna and Ryan Hoehner, a boy, Dec. 16, Wood County Hospital.
Daniele and Johathan Cheney, a girl, Dec. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Cierra (Steele) and Aaron Mershman, a son, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 35.
Extended: Showers likely after 1 p.m. Friday. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely overnight, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly sunny Christmas Day, with a high near 46 and a low around 31. On Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 42.