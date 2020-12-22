Wood County has 258 cases over weekend, two more deaths
There have been 7,483 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 258 since Friday.
There have been 135 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 393 active cases; this is a decrease of 24.
There have been 419 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,604 males and 3,879females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 570,774 confirmed cases and 7,423 confirmed deaths.
Flat bed trailers stolen
Two 18-foot flat bed trailers have been stolen in Wood County recently, according to an advisory issued Monday by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
One was stolen in the area of Ohio 199 and Ohio 105, and the other was on Holcomb Road.
The sheriff’s office is asking that people keep an eye out for any suspicious vehicles or people in the area and secure any property that is similar.
Luminarias shine on Christmas Eve
NEW ROCHESTER — For the 40th year, village residents and members of St. Paul Lutheran Church invite the public to view the luminarias on Christmas Eve.
Over 500 luminarias will be set out along two rods coming into the community and in front of the church and Fish Cemetery.
The luminarias are a Spanish/Mexican Christmas tradition of lighting the way for the Christ child.
The luminarias will be assembled starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday and will be set out by over 20 volunteers. The candles will burn until midnight.
New Rochester is located five miles east of Bowling Green, off U.S. 6.
Births
Paige West and Jared Bond, a daughter, Dec. 16, Wood County Hospital.
Erin Baty and Jimmy Torrez Jr., a son, Dec. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 5 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Rain showers likely before 4 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Snow showers likely before 8 a.m. on Thursday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 15. Mostly cloudy Christmas Day, with a high near 23. Breezy. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 17. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 30. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 34.