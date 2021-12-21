County has 248 more cases
There have been 21,394 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 248 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 49.6 cases per day.
There have been 290 deaths; there are no new deaths.
There have been 956 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of two since Thursday.
Statewide, there are 1,855,222 confirmed cases and 28,028 confirmed deaths.
Montgomery Twp. holds year-end meeting
BRADNER — The Montgomery Township Trustees’ end of the year meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Township Building.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 25.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 40 and a low around 35. A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely overnight, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%. On Christmas Day, mostly sunny, with a high near 46.