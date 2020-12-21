Investigators seek tips in Fostoria vehicle fires
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a pair of intentionally set vehicle fires outside a home on South Wood Street in Fostoria in Seneca County.
Fostoria Fire Division responded to 850 S. Wood St. at approximately 2:22 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire on the hood of a red 1995 Ford F-150. The homeowners then observed a fire inside the passenger compartment of their white 1998 Chevrolet Suburban LT. The occupants were able to extinguish the fires before firefighters arrived on scene. Both vehicles were parked on their property.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Fostoria police and fire departments. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Fostoria Police Department at 419-435-8573 or the Fostoria Fire Division at 419-435-3206.
BG park board meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board will not hold a December meeting. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 11 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 49. Showers at night, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Thursday. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Mostly cloudy Christmas Day, with a high near 24. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 30.