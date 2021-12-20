Share candlelight and carols
FOSTORIA — Lessons and Carols – A Candlelit Evening of Scripture, Readings, and Christmas Carols will be presented by the First Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Fremont St., on Friday at 8 p.m. with pre-service music starting at 7:30 p.m.
Marie LoudenHanes and others will read from Isaiah, Micah and the Gospel of Luke. The Bell Choir will play an introit, “Angels We Have Heard on High,” the anthem “Carol of the Bells,” and will play with organ, piano, and the congregation on the final hymn, “Joy to the World.”
Soprano Kathy Grady of Findlay will do solos “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “The Little Road to Bethlehem.” Grady will play the guitar for the congregation to sing “Silent Night.” This is the first instrument used for the hymn composed in Austria by Franz Gruber in 1818 when the organ of the church needed repair. Other hymns for the congregation are “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Light One Candle,” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.”
The Chancel Choir will sing the old favorite “Still, Still, Still.” Bill Schwab will sing the contemporary song, “Heavenly Hosts.” Mary Schwepe will play “Away in a Manger.”
The service concludes with candle lighting, “Silent Night,” and “Joy to the World.”
Organist Joe Stearns will play the postlude, “Fugue in F Major” by JS Bach.
The Sunday 9:30 a.m. worship will feature special music by Derek East, who will play a medley of Christmas songs called “Noel” on his tenor saxophone. East is a sax player at Bowling Green State University.
WGTE presents voiced romantic comedy
Join WGTE Public Media this holiday season as it presents “The Shop Around the Corner,” a radio play voiced by Qarie Marshall, Haley Taylor, Peter Crist, Lane Hakel and more. The show will air on FM 91 on Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m.
“The Shop Around the Corner” is a 1940 romantic comedy originally directed by Ernst Lubitsch starring Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart. The two work together at a shop in Budapest and do not get along well, but are unknowingly falling in love through letters as anonymous pen pals. The story inspired”You’ve Got Mail” (1998), with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
“The great thing about ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ is its fun and lighthearted nature. Last year, producing ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ was such a rewarding experience but ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ is something completely different, where one is firmly a drama and the other a comedy,” said Haley Taylor, radio content producer at WGTE. “I tried to keep it sounding as 1940s as it’s written. All of the jokes and gags feel very goofy but honest in a way only a 40s’ script can pull off. I also tried to replicate the speed and rhythm of the screwball comedies of the 1930s and 1940s, which provided a great challenge and a great joy.”
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 28.
Extended: Sunny Wednesday with a high near 34 and a low around 24. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 41 and a low around 32. On Friday, a 40% chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Mostly cloudy overnight with a 40% chance of showers. Lows around 39.