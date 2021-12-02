BG man cited for setting off flare gun
A Bowling Green man has been cited for discharging weapons in the city limits.
On Monday at 10:42 p.m., a Bowling Green police officer was driving in the area of Pearl and South Main streets when he observed two flare shots in the air.
After turning onto East Washington Street, he observed a male, later identified as William Michael Szymanski III, 18, walking eastbound toward South Prospect Street.
The officer stopped Symasnki and asked if he was shooting a flare. Szymanski said yes, and the officer located a flare gun in Symanski’s left coat pocket, according to the report.
Szymanski said he had been shooting the flare gun off for the past couple weeks in the city limits.
BG post selects Dispatcher of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Amy DeLaPena has earned the 2021 Telecommunications Award at the Bowling Green Dispatch Center.
DeLaPena, 43, is being recognized for outstanding service during 2021 at the Bowling Green Dispatch Center. Sworn officers and dispatchers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose DeLaPena based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.
DeLaPena joined the patrol in 2015 and has served at the Bowling Green Dispatch Center since then. Originally from Genoa, she is a graduate of Genoa High School and has an associate’s degree from Owens Community College. She was also awarded the 2018 Dispatcher Criminal Patrol Award.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 41. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. A chance of rain and snow on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Snow likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of snow Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.