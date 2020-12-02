Wood County has two more coronavirus deaths
There have been 5,340 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 168 since Monday.
There have been 110 deaths, which is an increase of two since Monday.
There are 399 active cases, which is a decrease of 24.
There have been 333 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 37. There are 2,582 males and 2,758 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus remains “red” or level 3. The alerts from the state were updated Wednesday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 406,780 confirmed cases and 6,111 confirmed deaths.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital to give away masks
OREGON — ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, 2801 Bay Park Drive, is giving away adjustable masks for members of the community on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
When entering the campus off of Curtice Road, turn at the Meijer, which is Bay Park Drive and follow this road straight to the main entrance of the hospital. There is no need to leave the vehicle as the individually wrapped masks will be distributed by medical professionals wearing the appropriate PPE. Receive one mask per person in the vehicle while supplies last.
We look forward to serving you on the campus of ProMedica Bay Park Hospital.
Nine dead in traffic incidents over holiday
COLUMBUS — According to provisional statistics, nine people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
During the five-day reporting period, from Nov. 25 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, nine people were killed in nine fatal crashes. In 2019, there were 15 fatal crashes in which 18 people were killed.
Of the nine killed, two were pedestrians, four were not wearing a seat belt and two involved impaired driving.
Troopers arrested 298 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 193 for drugs. Troopers also issued 944 safety belt and 146 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 2,135 motorists.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 39. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 37.