Live painting opportunity at Myla Marcus Winery
Artist Beth Genson will be at Myla Marcus Winery, 133 S. Main St., today from 1-8 p.m. demonstrating encaustic painting and providing an experience for the public.
Visitors to the winery can learn about the history of encaustic, which dates to 5th century BC in Greece, watch a demonstration of the process, and have the opportunity to create a holiday ornament, monoprint or small painting.
Encaustic paintings from Genson’s recent solo show The Heavens & Earth are on display at the winery as well as oil paintings depicting NW Ohio landscapes. The paintings are available for purchase along with a Heavenly Holidays collection of hand painted porcelain ornaments, 12”x12” paintings and gift tags inspired by The Heavens & Earth project.
Myla Marcus Winery offers wine tasting of locally crafted wines, bottles for purchase and an array of wine-related gift items and other handcrafted offerings.
To see The Heavens & Earth exhibit or the Heavenly Holidays collection online, visit the website at http://www.BethGenson.com.
