Wood County has 417 active cases
There have been 7,225 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 102 since Wednesday.
There have been 133 deaths, up three.
There are 417 active cases.
There have been 409 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 3,480 males and 3,745 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 550,468 confirmed cases and 7,298 confirmed deaths.
Freedom Twp. Trustees move meeting
PEMBERVILLE — Freedom Township Trustees are moving their second meeting of December from Wednesday to Dec. 3 at 8 a.m.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers until 5 p.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 41. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. A chance of rain and snow showers overnight before 7 p.m., then a chance of rain showers until 4 a.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 31.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 40 and a low around 32. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 39 and a low around 32. On Wednesday, partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.