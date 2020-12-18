Next fish fry is in January
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 reports there will be no fish fry in December.
The next fish fry is scheduled for Jan. 15.
Santa, Mrs. Claus visit N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Public Library will be sponsoring a Santa Parade through the streets of the village. The event will take place on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.
Santa will drive down each residential street in North Baltimore, greeting kids from a social distance while driving his favorite Christmas car.
Parents are asked to keep their kids on the sidewalks or curbs so that the kids and Santa and Mrs. Claus can remain at least 6 feet apart.
They will be escorted by village safety vehicles so watch for the flashing lights as Santa and Mrs. Claus come down your street.
The parade will begin in the northeast portion of the village, followed by the southeast, southwest, and northwest.
Montgomery Twp. Trustees set year-end meeting
BRADNER — The Montgomery Township Trustees’ end of the year meeting is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Township Building, 1950 Mermill Road.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Rain likely overnight, possibly mixed with snow showers before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 39 and a low around 28. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 45 and a low around 33. On Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 40.